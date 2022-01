The behind-the-scenes evidence presented during the upcoming primetime Jan 6 committee hearings will be "compelling" and "shocking," and will be directed to an audience who's going to go out and vote. Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

