Adam Kinzinger: The Torch Is Now with the DOJ (Encore Episode)
Even with some key figures refusing to testify, the Jan 6 committee still was able to tell the story of crimes that were committed that day. Plus, Kevin McCarthy — after all his necessary butt-kissing is complete — will be the head of a nonfunctional majority in the House. Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Charlie Sykes.