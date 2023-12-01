The Bulwark
Adam Kinzinger: Why Trump 2.0 Will Be Worse
Adam Kinzinger: Why Trump 2.0 Will Be Worse
Charlie Sykes
Dec 1, 2023
Trump wants to weaponize the office of the presidency, and who would stop him? We have a built-in weakness of basing our constitutional norms on the honor system. Plus, the Democrats have a Hamas problem. Adam Kinzinger joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.

Charlie Sykes

