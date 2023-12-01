Trump wants to weaponize the office of the presidency, and who would stop him? We have a built-in weakness of basing our constitutional norms on the honor system. Plus, the Democrats have a Hamas problem. Adam Kinzinger joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.
Share this post
Adam Kinzinger: Why Trump 2.0 Will Be Worse
plus.thebulwark.com
Adam Kinzinger: Why Trump 2.0 Will Be Worse
Ad-Free Version
Dec 1, 2023
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Adam Kinzinger: Why Trump 2.0 Will Be Worse
Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers