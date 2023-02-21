Against Rewriting Roald Dahl's Books

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if the decision to rewrite Roald Dahl to bring him more in line with the perspective of sensitivity readers is a controversy or a nontroversy. (The title of this podcast is a hint! For more on this insane story, make sure to check out Charlie’s newsletter.) Then they discuss the latest MCU blockbuster, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a movie that looks like it’s half-done and feels like it’s half-written. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode about the state of the box office recovery. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

