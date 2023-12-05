Charlie and Mona talk about the left policing itself, the happy surprise of John Fetterman, an unlikely but not impossible Haley trajectory, and alarm versus despair.
Share this post
Alarm? Yes. Despair? No!
plus.thebulwark.com
Alarm? Yes. Despair? No!
Dec 5, 2023
∙ Paid
Just Between Us
Charlie and Mona unburden themselves on this Bulwark+ members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Alarm? Yes. Despair? No!
Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers