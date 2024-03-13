Lara Trump's takeover of the RNC has led to massive lay offs and looks to be steering the political organization towards paying off Trump's legal bills. Essentially, get ready for the RNC to be just another limb of the Trump campaign.
Plus, Robert Hur testifies before Congress, defending his controversial report where he made a low assessment of President Biden's mental faculties. And Rep. Nancy Mace is feuding with George Stephanopoulos after being questioned about supporting Trump, even though he was found liable of sexual abuse.
Share this post
The Trumps Welcome the RNC into the Family
plus.thebulwark.com
The Trumps Welcome the RNC into the Family
Ad-free version.
Mar 13, 2024
∙ Paid
Lara Trump's takeover of the RNC has led to massive lay offs and looks to be steering the political organization towards paying off Trump's legal bills. Essentially, get ready for the RNC to be just another limb of the Trump campaign.
The Next Level (Ad-free)
The future of politics. With Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. Totally ad-free, just for Bulwark+ subscribers.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Recent Episodes