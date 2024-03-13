The Trumps Welcome the RNC into the Family

Lara Trump's takeover of the RNC has led to massive lay offs and looks to be steering the political organization towards paying off Trump's legal bills. Essentially, get ready for the RNC to be just another limb of the Trump campaign.



Plus, Robert Hur testifies before Congress, defending his controversial report where he made a low assessment of President Biden's mental faculties. And Rep. Nancy Mace is feuding with George Stephanopoulos after being questioned about supporting Trump, even though he was found liable of sexual abuse.