All the President’s Historians

Daniel Gullotta on Joe Biden's relationship with historian Jon Meacham.

Jim Swift
Apr 20Share

Leading The Bulwark…

All the President’s Historians

DANIEL N. GULLOTTA: Joe Biden has met with scholars to discuss his presidency and likely legacy—but what are we to make of his special relationship with historian Jon Meacham?

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Olivier Knox on Biden's Challenges, Boehner, and Trump

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Olivier Knox joins Charlie Sykes to discuss fake vaccine cards, mask and vaccine hesitance, the Chauvin verdict, Joe Biden’s challenges, and John Boehner’s book and Donald Trump.

ATMA: Should the Oscars Ditch Political Speeches?

Plus: Who should win the major awards? Who WILL win the major awards?

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: A Nation on Edge 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: Is Maxine Waters really more dangerous than Trump?

THE TRIAD: Missing Walter Mondale 🔓

JVL: A politician from a different age goes home.

ATMA: The Best Best Picture Nominees of the Last Decade 🔐

On this special members-only episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa answer a pressing question: what are the best best picture nominees of the last decade?

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

The Visceral Reality of America’s Daily Mass Shootings

BRIAN KAREM: Twenty-two years after Columbine, mass killings are an everyday occurrence—and the public is still waiting for lawmakers to act.

Featured Image

An Interview with Two Afghan Mayors About the U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan

ANN MARLOWE: The mayors of Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif explain what the American pullout means for Afghans.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

We the jury, find the defendant… Guilty on all three counts.

Twitter avatar for @atruparAaron Rupar @atrupar
Watch: a jury has found former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges he faced in connection with the murder of George Floyd Image

April 20th 2021

1,052 Retweets

Stay off of social media for the rest of the day. You’re about to see a parade of horribles, a sea of stupidity, and, on the right, anti-anti-Chauvinism.

The secrets of the F-14 Tomcat. Our friend and occasional contributor Ward Carroll takes you on a tour of his former office, a Navy F-14.

D.C.’s least-favorite airport gate meets its maker.

Twitter avatar for @AndrewTrullAndrew W. Trull @AndrewTrull
It’s the end of an era at @Reagan_Airport. The dreaded #Gate35X is no more. Image

April 20th 2021

184 Retweets

I never had anything against Reagan’s 35X.

Matt Schlapp is turning into a Michael Moore parody. Seriously.

Fox News’s “strange new respect” for Naomi Wolf. Who is, let’s just say, really, really out there. Check this out.

Thoughts & Prayers. The Motor City Madman has COVID-19, and while I do hope he recovers, he’s said some really dumb stuff about COVID. Including questioning why there were no lockdowns for “COVID one through 18.”

Twitter avatar for @ThatElJefeel jefe @ThatElJefe
Did he test positive for Covids 1-18 though?

Consequence @consequence

COVID-19 denier Ted Nugent has tested positive for COVID-19: https://t.co/qPifplNg5D https://t.co/pes0nJjaNq

April 20th 2021

13 Retweets

The Amish are shunning the vaccine. A new addition to the Ordnung?

Thursday Night Bulwark is coming! Put it down on your calendar for 8pm Eastern. This week, it’s Charlie Sykes, Amanda Carpenter, Sarah Longwell, and JVL.

That’s it for me for today. I’m about to fire up some CanCooker goulash for the kiddos. But let’s be honest, they’ll probably reject it and we’ll end up with one of the usual suspects instead. At least I’ll have a pre-made lunch for a few days.

See you tomorrow. Drop me a line at: swift@thebulwark.com if you have any questions, observations, or concerns.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

Share
← PreviousNext →