All the President’s Historians

DANIEL N. GULLOTTA: Joe Biden has met with scholars to discuss his presidency and likely legacy—but what are we to make of his special relationship with historian Jon Meacham?

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Olivier Knox joins Charlie Sykes to discuss fake vaccine cards, mask and vaccine hesitance, the Chauvin verdict, Joe Biden’s challenges, and John Boehner’s book and Donald Trump.

Plus: Who should win the major awards? Who WILL win the major awards?

CHARLIE SYKES: Is Maxine Waters really more dangerous than Trump?

JVL: A politician from a different age goes home.

On this special members-only episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa answer a pressing question: what are the best best picture nominees of the last decade?

BRIAN KAREM: Twenty-two years after Columbine, mass killings are an everyday occurrence—and the public is still waiting for lawmakers to act.

ANN MARLOWE: The mayors of Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif explain what the American pullout means for Afghans.

We the jury, find the defendant… Guilty on all three counts.

Stay off of social media for the rest of the day. You’re about to see a parade of horribles, a sea of stupidity, and, on the right, anti-anti-Chauvinism.

The secrets of the F-14 Tomcat. Our friend and occasional contributor Ward Carroll takes you on a tour of his former office, a Navy F-14.

D.C.’s least-favorite airport gate meets its maker.

I never had anything against Reagan’s 35X.

Matt Schlapp is turning into a Michael Moore parody. Seriously.

Fox News’s “strange new respect” for Naomi Wolf. Who is, let’s just say, really, really out there. Check this out.

Thoughts & Prayers. The Motor City Madman has COVID-19, and while I do hope he recovers, he’s said some really dumb stuff about COVID. Including questioning why there were no lockdowns for “COVID one through 18.”

The Amish are shunning the vaccine. A new addition to the Ordnung?

