Trump aggressively shut down protesters for his Bible photo-op, but let the insurrection run on for more than three hours. We've passed 'what did they know, and when did they know it?' We're now at 'when did they start planning it?' Amanda Carpenter joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher