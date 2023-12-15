The Bulwark
Beg to Differ (Ad-free)
America Retreating from World Leadership.
0:00
-59:20

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
America Retreating from World Leadership.
Mona Charen
,
Megan McArdle
,
William Galston
, and 2 others
Dec 15, 2023
∙ Paid
1
Share

The GOP House moves toward impeaching Biden and stiff-arms Zelensky. Supreme Court to consider Trump's "immunity" and poll of Palestinians gives little hope.

highlights / lowlights

Megan McArdle: Shutting a freeway in traffic-clogged L.A. gets attention. But is it effective activism? by Rachel Uranga and Nathan Solis, Los Angeles Times

Damon Linker: Congre…

Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

Beg to Differ (Ad-free)

Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Damon Linker
Writes Notes from the Middleground Subscribe
Linda Chavez
Writes Linda Chavez Subscribe
Megan McArdle
Writes Megan’s Newsletter Subscribe
William Galston
Mona Charen

Recent Episodes

1:06:38
"Dictator on Day One"
58:23
The Immigration Threat to Biden's Reelection
48:10
"Terrible Choices for Israel"
 • 
Mona Charen
 and 
Amir Tibon
1:06:08
Can Biden Turn This Around?
1:07:09
Scary Polls and Scary Pols
59:30
"American World Leadership in Crisis"
59:25
"Biden's No-Win Problem"