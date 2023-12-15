America Retreating from World Leadership.

The GOP House moves toward impeaching Biden and stiff-arms Zelensky. Supreme Court to consider Trump's "immunity" and poll of Palestinians gives little hope.
highlights / lowlights
Megan McArdle: Shutting a freeway in traffic-clogged L.A. gets attention. But is it effective activism? by Rachel Uranga and Nathan Solis, Los Angeles Times
Damon Linker:
Dec 15, 2023
The GOP House moves toward impeaching Biden and stiff-arms Zelensky. Supreme Court to consider Trump's "immunity" and poll of Palestinians gives little hope.
Damon Linker
Linda Chavez
Megan McArdle
