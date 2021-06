Please try to keep your voices down. My head is a bit tender this morning.

(Hannah Yoest / Photos: GettyImages)

Welcome to the Countdown Journal. There are 77 Days Until the Inauguration.

Well.

That didn’t go the way we expected or hoped for. But, as I write this, Joe Biden is poised to win this election. I’ll take it. But we didn’t get the full-throated r…