Amir Tibon: Terrible Choices for Israel
Hamas triggered the Gaza war—and signed the death warrants of thousands of Palestinians—when it purposefully targeted civilians on 10/7. Israeli journalist Amir Tibon joins guest host Mona Charen to discuss how his family survived the terror attack, Netanyahu's failures, Biden's support, and the bad options for post-war rule in Gaza.