Andrew Cuomo Resigned Because the Democrats Aren’t a Cult

Ben Parker on why normal political parties can police their own

BENJAMIN PARKER: Normal political parties can police their own.

David French On Whatever Happened To David French?

On today's podcast, David French joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the debate over race, faith, and vaccines.

MORNING SHOTS: Rock of Outrages

CHARLIE SYKES on the tale of 3 governors

THE TRIAD: The Democratic Base Isn't Enough 🔐

JVL: Holding on in 2022 means making a play for the center.

ATMA: Spoiler Theory 🔐

How should readers and writers balance wariness about the revelation of plot points?

What Is “Natural Immunity”? And Why Should You Get the Vaccine Even if You Already Had COVID?

ERIKA LYNN-GREEN AND HOWARD FORMAN: How immunity works and why you should get vaccinated—even if you had COVID.

When Kayfabe Gets You Killed

JIM SWIFT: At least wrestling is fake. COVID-19 is not.

The Coen Brother

BILL RYAN: If Ethan Coen is done making movies with his brother Joel, what might that mean for projects from each Coen Brother going forward?

The Rise of ‘So-So Automation’

BRENT ORRELL: It’s not good enough to eliminate low-skilled jobs, but it puts new pressures on the labor market.

ATMA Joins 'The Suicide Squad'

Plus: Does Johnny Depp deserve a lifetime achievement award?

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Tuesday!

Dominion is on the war path… As the WSJ reports:

Dominion Voting Systems filed suits against Newsmax Media Inc. and Herring Networks Inc.’s One America News Network. Dominion also sued Patrick Byrne, the former chief executive of Overstock.com Inc., an online seller of furniture and other goods.

Dominion accused the two networks of defaming the company and its products by airing false reports that its machines switched votes from President Donald Trump to Mr. Biden. The company also said Mr. Byrne repeatedly and falsely alleged that Dominion rigged vote tallies to steal the 2020 presidential election for Mr. Biden. In each of the three lawsuits, Dominion is seeking more than $1.6 billion in damages, citing lost profit and other costs.

A double resignation…

NEW: Melissa DeRosa, top aide to Cuomo, resigns in wake of state attorney general report By @jdawsey1 Melissa DeRosa, top aide to Cuomo, resigns in wake of state attorney general’s reportThe investigation into allegations of harassment by the New York governor also detailed DeRosa’s role in an effort to discredit one of his accusers.washingtonpost.com

Uh, WTF.

i heard things work out well in the end for OB/GYNs who reject the germ theory of disease

Aaron Rupar @atrupar

"No one has convinced me that masks really work" -- Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), who is a doctor (masks are demonstrated to reduce the spread of Covid) https://t.co/e274bvNj0x

Meet the Trash Pandas… Minor League baseball branding is now a big thing.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

