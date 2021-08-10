Andrew Cuomo Resigned Because the Democrats Aren’t a Cult

Leading The Bulwark…

BENJAMIN PARKER: Normal political parties can police their own.

On today's podcast, David French joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the debate over race, faith, and vaccines.

MORNING SHOTS: Rock of Outrages

CHARLIE SYKES on the tale of 3 governors

JVL: Holding on in 2022 means making a play for the center.

How should readers and writers balance wariness about the revelation of plot points?

ERIKA LYNN-GREEN AND HOWARD FORMAN: How immunity works and why you should get vaccinated—even if you had COVID.

JIM SWIFT: At least wrestling is fake. COVID-19 is not.

BILL RYAN: If Ethan Coen is done making movies with his brother Joel, what might that mean for projects from each Coen Brother going forward?

BRENT ORRELL: It’s not good enough to eliminate low-skilled jobs, but it puts new pressures on the labor market.

Plus: Does Johnny Depp deserve a lifetime achievement award?

Dominion is on the war path… As the WSJ reports:

Dominion Voting Systems filed suits against Newsmax Media Inc. and Herring Networks Inc.’s One America News Network. Dominion also sued Patrick Byrne, the former chief executive of Overstock.com Inc., an online seller of furniture and other goods. Dominion accused the two networks of defaming the company and its products by airing false reports that its machines switched votes from President Donald Trump to Mr. Biden. The company also said Mr. Byrne repeatedly and falsely alleged that Dominion rigged vote tallies to steal the 2020 presidential election for Mr. Biden. In each of the three lawsuits, Dominion is seeking more than $1.6 billion in damages, citing lost profit and other costs.

A double resignation…

Uh, WTF.

Meet the Trash Pandas… Minor League baseball branding is now a big thing.

