Anne Applebaum: The Irreparable Damage of a Second Term
Anne Applebaum: The Irreparable Damage of a Second Term
Charlie Sykes
and
Mona Charen
Dec 19, 2023
Anne Applebaum discusses a ray of hope in Europe with the defeat of Poland's authoritarian government, while also contemplating the consequences for NATO and America's place in the world if Trump were to be reelected. Mona Charen sits in for Charlie Sykes.

Charlie Sykes
Mona Charen

