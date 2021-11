A very fungible screenshot

On this week’s episode Sonny Bunch, Peter Suderman, and Chris Orr talk about non-fungible tokens, and the scarcity and value of art. They also review Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical look at growing up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. And on the bonus episode they consider the most disposable—and, possibly, most-watched—movie of the year, Red Notice. If you enjoyed the episode share it with a friend!

