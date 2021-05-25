'Army of the Dead' Review

This week on the show, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discussed Netflix’s long-awaited Zack Snyder zombie heist opus, Army of the Dead. Meanwhile, in cons and nons, the gang discussed the MGM/Amazon deal and if it’s a break from the past—or a continuation of it. Meanwhile, on the special bonus episode, the trio picked which indie directors they’d give free rein to for a big franchise movie. The comments are open on both posts for Bulwark+ members, so sign up now if you want to chime in!