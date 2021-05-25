May 25, 2021 • 43M
'Army of the Dead' Review
Plus, what does a potential MGM/Amazon deal mean for the world of movies?
This week on the show, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discussed Netflix’s long-awaited Zack Snyder zombie heist opus, Army of the Dead. Meanwhile, in cons and nons, the gang discussed the MGM/Amazon deal and if it’s a break from the past—or a continuation of it. Meanwhile, on the special bonus episode, the trio picked which indie directors they’d give free rein to for a big franchise movie. The comments are open on both posts for Bulwark+ members, so sign up now if you want to chime in!
Also, I saw it during a 7:30 PM show on a Friday night with close to 25 people in it.
Sonny is the most right about Army of the Dead
Alyssa is 80% right
Peter…sigh…he is 30% right
In all sincerity I really enjoyed the Amazon discussion. I do think Amazon and Apple are playing the “services” game. When it comes to Apple the production costs of developing shows is so small. The Amazon MGM and LOTR play are pretty expensive and it makes less sense then trying to develop a Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, Mythic Quest, or The Morning Show.