May 25, 2021 • 43M

'Army of the Dead' Review

Plus, what does a potential MGM/Amazon deal mean for the world of movies?

Sonny Bunch
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
This week on the show, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discussed Netflix’s long-awaited Zack Snyder zombie heist opus, Army of the Dead. Meanwhile, in cons and nons, the gang discussed the MGM/Amazon deal and if it’s a break from the past—or a continuation of it. Meanwhile, on the special bonus episode, the trio picked which indie directors they’d give free rein to for a big franchise movie. The comments are open on both posts for Bulwark+ members, so sign up now if you want to chime in!

