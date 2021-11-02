Art, Fussiness, and 'The French Dispatch'

Sorry: There was a mixing issue on this week’s episode and we’ve had to re-upload the file. Should be good to go now. Apologies for any inconvenience!

This week, Sonny Bunch, Peter Suderman, and Chris Orr review The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s love letter to the New Yorker and art of all kinds. And we discuss the disastrous state of affairs in world cinema, where rising authoritarianism threatens the cinematic arts from Hong Kong to Kabul. What can the U.S. do to help? And on a special members-only episode, Sonny, Peter, and Chris discuss their favorite performances in Wes Anderson movies.