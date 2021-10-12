ATMA Has 'No Time to Die'

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) highlight the IATSE union work stoppage that seems pretty inevitable at this point. What do Hollywood’s trade unions want, in terms of money and work-life balance? Then the gang sets their sights on Bond, James Bond. Did they enjoy Daniel Craig’s final turn as 007? (You can read Alyssa’s review here, Peter’s here, and Sonny’s here if you want more from them on the subject.) And, in the bonus episode, they discuss whether Craig is their favorite Bond or a mere also-ran. If you enjoyed the show share it with a friend! If they don’t want to sign up via Substack they can get it a day later on Apple.

