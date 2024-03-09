The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
'Beetlejuice: The Musical,' Indie Film, and Life on the Road
'Beetlejuice: The Musical,' Indie Film, and Life on the Road

Abe Goldfarb on what it was like to be onstage when Lauren Boebert got a little frisky.
Sonny Bunch
Mar 9, 2024
Abe Goldfarb in ‘First Time Caller’

This week I’m pleased to be joined by Abe Goldfarb, who is currently playing Otho for the touring company of Beetlejuice: The Musical and both starred in and co-directed First Time Caller (which I reviewed here). You may remember a few months back that Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert got kicked out of a showing of Beetlejuice: The Musical; well, Abe happened to be onstage when all that went down. After having a few laughs about that, we get into the world of indie filmmaking and his recently released project, First Time Caller. Turns out that one of the best ways to make money on a project like this is to make it and release it on an ad-supported streaming channel, yet more evidence that we’ve torn down the whole system just to reinvent cable. If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to check out First Time Caller and Beetlejuice: The Musical, on tour now. And make sure to share this with a friend!

1 Comment
