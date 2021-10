While there has been no shortage of exposés about Trump, his administration, and his family, a new book about the Bidens is getting relatively limited attention. Is the mainstream media applying a double standard? Ben Schreckinger joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher