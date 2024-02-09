The Bulwark
Betraying Ukraine, Episode 3
Betraying Ukraine, Episode 3
Mona Charen
,
Damon Linker
,
Linda Chavez
, and
Scott Lincicome
Feb 9, 2024
Share

The Dispatch's Scott Lincicome returns to discuss cheap avocados, the "China shock," and other economic matters. The panel then discusses the GOP heel turn on the border, betraying Ukraine, and whether the Crumbley verdict was a step too far.

highlights / lowlights:

Mona: As Kids, They Thought They Were Trans. They No Longer Do. (Pamela Paul, NYT)

Linda: I…

Appears in episode

Damon Linker
Writes Notes from the Middleground Subscribe
Linda Chavez
Writes Linda Chavez Subscribe
Scott Lincicome
Mona Charen

