Biden Goes on Offense
Biden Goes on Offense

Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Feb 29, 2024
26
Both President Joe Biden and Donald Trump scored big victories in their respective Michigan primaries, but what do the numbers tell us about the general election? Regardless, Biden is finally speaking in public more, and taking shots at both Trump and the GOP while he's at it.

Senate Republicans are also on the verge of killing a bill to protect IVF, with Senator J.D. Vance calling the Democratic legislation "bait." Plus, Hunter Biden testifies before Congress and Rep. Lauren Boebert's son is arrested.

Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
