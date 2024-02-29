Both President Joe Biden and Donald Trump scored big victories in their respective Michigan primaries, but what do the numbers tell us about the general election? Regardless, Biden is finally speaking in public more, and taking shots at both Trump and the GOP while he's at it.
Senate Republicans are also on the verge of killing a bill to protect IVF, with Senator J.D. Vance calling the Democratic legislation "bait." Plus, Hunter Biden testifies before Congress and Rep. Lauren Boebert's son is arrested.
Biden Goes on Offense
Biden Goes on Offense
Feb 29, 2024
