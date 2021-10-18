Biden’s Child Tax Credit May Not Be As Popular As Democrats Hoped

Rich Thau wonders: What if giving tax relief to parents is actually an electoral liability for Democrats?

Share

🏒 FACEOFF 🏒

A blast from the past.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu had a feisty meeting with his executive council about COVID. This is worth two minutes of your time. Now, I’m OK with Biden’s vaccine mandates. What Sununu argues here is much closer to what the GOP I grew up with believed, not what what the members of council are arguing, which is basically what the GOP is now.

Though I don’t entirely agree with Sununu, it’s refreshing at least to see pushback on the conspiratorial MAGA right from somebody in public office who are catering to the crazies.

Twitter avatar for @AdamSextonWMURAdam Sexton @AdamSextonWMUR
The debate over #COVID19 vaccine funding pitted @GovChrisSununu vs. fellow Republicans on the Executive Council. Sununu told them their reservations were "based on fantasy" & their insistence he try to stop private sector mandates amounted to "pure communism." #NHPolitics #WMUR

October 14th 2021

111 Retweets

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

Biden’s Child Tax Credit May Not Be As Popular As Democrats Hoped

RICH THAU: What if giving tax relief to parents is actually an electoral liability for Democrats?

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Ben Schreckinger: The Bidens and the Media's Credibility

While there has been no shortage of exposés about Trump, his administration, and his family, a new book about the Bidens is getting relatively limited attention. Is the mainstream media applying a double standard? Ben Schreckinger joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Where is the Democratic Party going?

David Shor, Data Scientist at Blue Rose Research, joins Sarah to take a deeper dive into what is happening within the Democratic Party. Sarah and David discuss how voters have shifted in recent presidential elections, the Biden presidency, 2022 midterms, and more.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: Are We Getting Kyrsten Sinema Wrong? 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: The culture wars come for paternity leave.

THE TRIAD: Hypersonic Missiles Are Bad for Taiwan 🔐

JVL on a blueprint for overturning the 2024 election. (And why it should horrify you.)

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

Featured Image

Colin Powell, 1937-2021

WILLIAM KRISTOL: He was a man to be looked up to.

Featured Image

Piety, Patriotism, and Paranoia

THOMAS LECAQUE AND J.L. TOMLIN: What today’s far right looks for in the legacy of the American Revolution.

Featured Image

The Claremont Institute’s Bogus Censorship Charge

LAURA K. FIELD: Its senior fellow John Eastman helped engineer Donald Trump’s plans for electoral chaos on Jan. 6. Now the think tank claims it’s being canceled.

Featured Image

Remembering General Odierno

ANN FOX AND SETH MOULTON: He had our backs.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Ted Cruz gets a wallaby kick. Oh, this is brilliant.

You can guess what will happen to Cassidy next…

Twitter avatar for @igorbobicIgor Bobic @igorbobic
GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says he wouldn't vote for Trump in 2024 GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy Says He Wouldn’t Vote For Trump In 2024“Elections are about winning,” the Louisiana Republican said.huffpost.com

October 18th 2021

25 Retweets

Good for him at least.

Food fight! Rod Dreher goes after Eric Metaxas and some guy named John Zmiark who likes talking about “beta males.”

Joe Rogan, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and the least productive conversation. Charlie Warzel on why this discussion was a bad idea.

RIP Gen. Powell.

Twitter avatar for @LiberalTed🌐 'Tariff Free' Ted 🌐 @LiberalTed
I hear #ColinPowell has died. I wanted to share one of the best things I remember him ever saying. #ReaceInPeace

October 18th 2021

2,613 Retweets

Dennis Prager wanted to get infected with COVID. Wish granted, I guess?

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

Share
← Previous