Biden’s Child Tax Credit May Not Be As Popular As Democrats Hoped

A blast from the past.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu had a feisty meeting with his executive council about COVID. This is worth two minutes of your time. Now, I’m OK with Biden’s vaccine mandates. What Sununu argues here is much closer to what the GOP I grew up with believed, not what what the members of council are arguing, which is basically what the GOP is now.

Though I don’t entirely agree with Sununu, it’s refreshing at least to see pushback on the conspiratorial MAGA right from somebody in public office who are catering to the crazies.

Leading The Bulwark…

RICH THAU: What if giving tax relief to parents is actually an electoral liability for Democrats?

While there has been no shortage of exposés about Trump, his administration, and his family, a new book about the Bidens is getting relatively limited attention. Is the mainstream media applying a double standard? Ben Schreckinger joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

David Shor, Data Scientist at Blue Rose Research, joins Sarah to take a deeper dive into what is happening within the Democratic Party. Sarah and David discuss how voters have shifted in recent presidential elections, the Biden presidency, 2022 midterms, and more.

CHARLIE SYKES: The culture wars come for paternity leave.

JVL on a blueprint for overturning the 2024 election. (And why it should horrify you.)

WILLIAM KRISTOL: He was a man to be looked up to.

THOMAS LECAQUE AND J.L. TOMLIN: What today’s far right looks for in the legacy of the American Revolution.

LAURA K. FIELD: Its senior fellow John Eastman helped engineer Donald Trump’s plans for electoral chaos on Jan. 6. Now the think tank claims it’s being canceled.

ANN FOX AND SETH MOULTON: He had our backs.

Ted Cruz gets a wallaby kick. Oh, this is brilliant.

You can guess what will happen to Cassidy next…

Good for him at least.

Food fight! Rod Dreher goes after Eric Metaxas and some guy named John Zmiark who likes talking about “beta males.”

Joe Rogan, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and the least productive conversation. Charlie Warzel on why this discussion was a bad idea.

RIP Gen. Powell.

Dennis Prager wanted to get infected with COVID. Wish granted, I guess?

