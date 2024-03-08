The Bulwark
Biden's State of the Union Masterclass
Biden's State of the Union Masterclass

Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Mar 8, 2024
After Biden’s SOTU performance, Sarah expected JVL to be insufferable and he did not disappoint. They talk about the speech, Katie Britt’s response, Katie Porter’s irresponsible concession, and some Beyoncé.

Real talk: This is a banger of a show.

Jonathan V. Last
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
