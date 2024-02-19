The Bulwark
Bill Kristol: A Tacky, Low-Life Con Man
Tim Miller
William Kristol
Feb 19, 2024
The vulgar carnival barker used the holiday weekend to hawk crummy, over-priced sneakers, and compare himself to Navalny. Plus, the House skips town before voting on Ukraine aid, and Haley now declines to say whether she'd vote for Trump. Kristol is back with Tim Miller.

Tim Miller
William Kristol
