Bill Kristol and A.B. Stoddard : Soak Up the Schadenfreude

A Super Bowl W for Dark Brandon & the Deep State brings MAGA tears. Plus, Mike Gallagher steps aside as no profile in courage, NATO allies are alarmed about a Trump 2.0, and a debate over Biden staying in the race. Kristol and Stoddard join Tim Miller for his inaugural show as host of The Bulwark Pod.
Feb 12, 2024
