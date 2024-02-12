The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Bill Kristol and A.B. Stoddard : Soak Up the Schadenfreude
0:00
-52:47

Tim Miller
,
A.B. Stoddard
, and
William Kristol
Feb 12, 2024
∙ Paid
59
Share

A Super Bowl W for Dark Brandon & the Deep State brings MAGA tears. Plus, Mike Gallagher steps aside as no profile in courage, NATO allies are alarmed about a Trump 2.0, and a debate over Biden staying in the race. Kristol and Stoddard join Tim Miller for his inaugural show as host of The Bulwark Pod.

