Trump stands and salutes a shadow version of the national anthem, and may rehire the treasonous Paul Manafort to help out in '24. Plus, the dust settles on the Fani Willis' prosecution in Georgia, and Aileen Cannon seriously entertains Trump's absurd claim in the docs case. Kristol and Wittes join Tim.
Share this post
Bill Kristol and Ben Wittes: A Subversive Enterprise
plus.thebulwark.com
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Recent Episodes