Bill Kristol and Ben Wittes: A Subversive Enterprise
Mar 18, 2024
Trump stands and salutes a shadow version of the national anthem, and may rehire the treasonous Paul Manafort to help out in '24. Plus, the dust settles on the Fani Willis' prosecution in Georgia, and Aileen Cannon seriously entertains Trump's absurd claim in the docs case. Kristol and Wittes join Tim.

