Bill Kristol and Joe Perticone: The Quitters
0:00
-45:38

Bill Kristol and Joe Perticone: The Quitters

Tim Miller
William Kristol
Joe Perticone
Mar 25, 2024
Mike Gallagher is following Ken Buck out the House door, as they both abandon their jobs, their voters, and any sense of public service. Plus, MTG threatens Mike Johnson, Lisa Murkowski signals she may leave the GOP, and Lil Marco auditions for the VEEP stakes. Kristol and Perticone join Tim Miller today.

Joe Perticone
Tim Miller
William Kristol
