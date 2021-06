On today’s Bulwark podcast, Bill Kristol joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss Kevin McCarthy and the GOP’s crass revisionism of the January 6th insurrection, and why the GOP suddenly no longer likes tough talk from America’s President when it comes to Putin.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher