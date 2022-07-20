Jul 20 • 38M

Bill Kristol: Trumpism Is on the Ballot

Charlie Sykes
6
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
Comments

The list of election deniers on the ballot keeps growing, and now includes the GOP nominee for governor of Maryland. Plus, Trump is still trying to win Wisconsin in 2020, and the Dems' shrewd move on same-sex marriage. Bill Kristol's back with Charlie Sykes.

This episode is for paid subscribers