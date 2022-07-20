Jul 20 • 38M
Bill Kristol: Trumpism Is on the Ballot
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
The list of election deniers on the ballot keeps growing, and now includes the GOP nominee for governor of Maryland. Plus, Trump is still trying to win Wisconsin in 2020, and the Dems' shrewd move on same-sex marriage. Bill Kristol's back with Charlie Sykes.