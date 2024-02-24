Tim is joined by John Heilemann, Jennifer Palmieri, and Mark McKinnon, his former colleagues from "The Circus," for a South Carolina primary preview. Plus, the prospects for a post-Trump GOP, and some advice for the Biden campaign: Normalize his gaffes.
Share this post
Bonus Episode: South Carolina Circus Special
plus.thebulwark.com
Bonus Episode: South Carolina Circus Special
Ad-Free Version
Feb 24, 2024
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conscientious and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Recent Episodes