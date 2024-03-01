Preview
BONUS: George Conway on the Supreme Court's Legitimacy Battle

Exclusive footage.
Sarah Longwell
Mar 1, 2024
5
In this bonus clip, Sarah Longwell and George Conway talk about how recent Supreme Court actions, like the Dobbs decision and not disqualifying Donald Trump, might affect its reputation with Americans. Conway shares insights on the court's history and its current challenges, including accusations of bias and its role in democracy. They discuss the impor…

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All (Ad-free)
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
Sarah Longwell
