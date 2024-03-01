In this bonus clip, Sarah Longwell and George Conway talk about how recent Supreme Court actions, like the Dobbs decision and not disqualifying Donald Trump, might affect its reputation with Americans. Conway shares insights on the court's history and its current challenges, including accusations of bias and its role in democracy. They discuss the impor…
BONUS: George Conway on the Supreme Court's Legitimacy Battle
BONUS: George Conway on the Supreme Court's Legitimacy Battle
Mar 1, 2024
George Conway Explains It All
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
