Ken White (Popehat) joins the panel to consider the wisdom of the Manhattan DA's Trump indictment, as well as DeSantis joining the surrender caucus, SVB, and a low moment at Stanford Law.

highlights/lowlights

Linda’s:

https://www.jamesgmartin.center/2023/03/law-school-mismatch-is-worse-than-we-thought/

Damon's:

https://jabberwocking.com/silicon-valley-bank-…