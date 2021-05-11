Bring on the Liz Cheney Death Match

Amanda Carpenter on why Cheney’s likely ouster will force the conversation about January 6.

Jim Swift
May 11Share

Tim Miller: The GOP Goes Full Stefanik

On today's Bulwark Podcast, Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the House GOP elephant line, the Arizona recount, COVID and the jobs report, and why Trump won't stop his election lies and why the GOP won't stop him.

'Wrath of Man' Escapes ATMA's Wrath

Plus: Is NBC bailing on the Golden Globes a controversy or a nontroversy?

MORNING SHOTS: The Steal Next Time 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: The Cheney purge may just be prologue

THE TRIAD: Glenn Youngkin Is the Working-Class Hero Republicans Deserve 🔓

JVL: Finally, the GOP has cast off the globalist elites.

Jason Statham's Best Movies, According to ATMA 🔐

On this special bonus episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Alyssa, Peter, and Sonny discuss which Jason Statham they like best.

The Real Steal Is Coming

MONA CHAREN: Who will prevent the next attempt to overturn the will of the voters?

Keep One Eye on Xi and the Other on Putin

DANIEL BAER AND DAVID J. KRAMER: As Washington focuses on competition with China, it can’t afford to forget the threat from Russia.

Disney’s America. This was before my time, but not far up the road from me, Michael Eisner wanted to build a Disney park. It is fascinating.

Dogfighting 101. Our friend and frequent contributor Ward Carroll explains the basics of airplane combat.

It’s always easier to play one on TV, I hear…

Twitter avatar for @davelevinthalDave Levinthal @davelevinthal
Students for Trump founder John Lambert sentenced to 13 months for posing as lawyer Students for Trump founder John Lambert sentenced to 13 months for posing as lawyerA judge slammed the founder of Students for Trump as a “cold blooded fraudster” before sentencing him to 13 months in prison for posing as a lawyer.nydailynews.com

May 11th 2021

1,221 Retweets

A tale of betrayal:

Twitter avatar for @willsommerWill Sommer @willsommer
Students for Trump founder @RyanAFournier created a fake law firm with his friend to dupe unsuspecting clients, then ratted him out to the feds to avoid being prosecuted himself, according to new courthouse revelations. Students for Trump Founder Ryan Fournier Ratted Out Friend To FedsStudents for Trump co-founder John Lambert was sentenced to 13 months for operating a fake law firm. Fournier will not face prosecution, according to court documents.thedailybeast.com

May 11th 2021

323 Retweets

How do you stop extremists from joining the ranks of the police? Some interesting thoughts from Jared Holt.

Twitter avatar for @jaredlholtJared Holt @jaredlholt
We should seek to purge extremism ties and sympathies from law enforcement, but to do so without running afoul of civil liberties. It's a complicated needle to thread, and this NYT story does a great job at showing that struggle. We can get there, but we need to do it right.

The New York Times @nytimes

Lawmakers in four states and Washington, D.C., want to give law enforcement agencies more power to exclude people with extremist ties from police ranks. But the proposals they thought were straightforward have encountered a thicket of obstacles. https://t.co/ErKDrnQqQP

May 11th 2021

34 Retweets

Make sure you read the underlying NYT story.

From Scratch… A great cooking podcast from fellow Clevelander and grocery store expert Michael Ruhlman.

It’s one banana, Michael. What could it cost? $10?

Twitter avatar for @MonicaCKleinMonica Klein @MonicaCKlein
.@RayForMayor & @ShaunDonovanNYC both think a home in Brooklyn costs $100K... How can you fix the city’s housing crisis if you’re this oblivious? ImageImage

May 11th 2021

7,929 Retweets

Shaun Donovan ran HUD. Not making this up.

Why working from home will stick. It won’t stick everywhere, but an interesting look at how COVID-19 has changed how we work at NBER.

Including yourself?

Twitter avatar for @daveweigelDave Weigel @daveweigel
been a long few years ImageImage

May 11th 2021

157 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Questions or comments? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

