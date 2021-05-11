Bring on the Liz Cheney Death Match
Amanda Carpenter on why Cheney’s likely ouster will force the conversation about January 6.
Tim Miller: The GOP Goes Full Stefanik
On today's Bulwark Podcast, Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the House GOP elephant line, the Arizona recount, COVID and the jobs report, and why Trump won't stop his election lies and why the GOP won't stop him.
'Wrath of Man' Escapes ATMA's Wrath
Plus: Is NBC bailing on the Golden Globes a controversy or a nontroversy?
MORNING SHOTS: The Steal Next Time 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES: The Cheney purge may just be prologue
THE TRIAD: Glenn Youngkin Is the Working-Class Hero Republicans Deserve 🔓
JVL: Finally, the GOP has cast off the globalist elites.
Jason Statham's Best Movies, According to ATMA 🔐
On this special bonus episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Alyssa, Peter, and Sonny discuss which Jason Statham they like best.
The Cesspool That Gave Rise to Stephen Miller – Jean Guerrero, The Daily Beast
What’s Behind the Vaccine Slowdown? – Derek Thompson, The Atlantic
When Eminent Domain Is Used for Economic Assassination – J.D. Tuccille, Reason Magazine
Republican Midterm Hopes Run Through Districts Scarred by Covid – Jonathan Levin, Bloomberg Businessweek
The next big COVID-19 hurdle: vaccinating kids – Erin Durkin, National Journal
Can ‘Final Five Voting’ Cure Our Sick Politics? – A.B. Stoddard, Real Clear Politics
We Are Never Moving On From January 6 – Nicholas Grossman, Arc Digital
The Real Steal Is Coming
MONA CHAREN: Who will prevent the next attempt to overturn the will of the voters?
Keep One Eye on Xi and the Other on Putin
DANIEL BAER AND DAVID J. KRAMER: As Washington focuses on competition with China, it can’t afford to forget the threat from Russia.
Disney’s America. This was before my time, but not far up the road from me, Michael Eisner wanted to build a Disney park. It is fascinating.
Dogfighting 101. Our friend and frequent contributor Ward Carroll explains the basics of airplane combat.
It’s always easier to play one on TV, I hear…
A tale of betrayal:
How do you stop extremists from joining the ranks of the police? Some interesting thoughts from Jared Holt.
The New York Times @nytimesLawmakers in four states and Washington, D.C., want to give law enforcement agencies more power to exclude people with extremist ties from police ranks. But the proposals they thought were straightforward have encountered a thicket of obstacles. https://t.co/ErKDrnQqQP
Make sure you read the underlying NYT story.
From Scratch… A great cooking podcast from fellow Clevelander and grocery store expert Michael Ruhlman.
It’s one banana, Michael. What could it cost? $10?
Shaun Donovan ran HUD. Not making this up.
Why working from home will stick. It won’t stick everywhere, but an interesting look at how COVID-19 has changed how we work at NBER.
Including yourself?
That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Questions or comments? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.
