Burn It All Down
Aileen Cannon and Generation TikTok.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Mar 22, 2024
It finally happened: Sarah broke JVL. They talk about the new polls in Pennsylvania and Michigan, a focus group with young progressives who love TikTok, Chris Christie’s No Labels flirtation, Judge Aileen Cannon—and it finally all becomes too much.

Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
