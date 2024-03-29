Mona Charen is in for Sarah this week and she and JVL talk about why crazy is consolidating under the banner of MAGA, the politicization of the Baltimore bridge collapse, and why Ronna McDaniel is a symptom of everything that’s wrong with cable news.
Cable News Is Kabuki Theater
Cable News Is Kabuki Theater
Ronna McDaniel wasn't hired to analyze the news. She was hired to play a part.
Mar 29, 2024
The Secret Podcast
