Calling Out Anti-Semites On The Right.. and The Left

Plus: Nunes bails

A shaft of light illuminates the Star of David atop the Park East Synagogue, in New York City (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Happy Tuesday. In today's Morning Shots:

  • Georgia goes nuclear

  • Nunes bails on Congress

  • Pence World is cooperating

  • Bloomberg calls out the Anti-Semites

  • Who is Jeffrey Clark, and Why Does He Matter?

  • Imagining the death of democracy

Nunes bails

There was a time, not really that long ago, when being able to actually shape public policy was the goal of aspiring politicians. But that was then, this is now.

Growing up every story I was told about politics treated the W&M chairmanship as if it were the height of power and influence. Nunes is taking a pass on it to run Friendster for bigots. Congress’ decline in miniature. https://t.co/Q66WyJBQ3g

Nunes was about to Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee. Unbelievable.

December 6th 2021

Devin Nunes’ decision to quit Congress — and give up the likely chairmanship of the House Ways and Means Committee — to run Donald Trump’s new (and largely imaginary) media venture reflects the new priorities. It is also a pretty good snapshot of the MAGA swamp. “The president who tried to overthrow the republic after losing in 2020 is hiring the congressional leader who tried to cover up the assistance he got from Russia to win in 2016,” wrote S.V. Date yesterday. “To help him run his new company that is already facing an SEC probe.”

What could go wrong?

