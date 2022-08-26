Aug 26 • 15M
Can 'Game of Thrones' Bring Us Together?
Upgrade to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
Comments
On this week’s bonus episode, we talked about the last time we all—or at least, what felt like all of us—were talking about the same thing: Game of Thrones. Judging by the early numbers (20 million viewers across all platforms over the first few days after the premier, a staggering number in this day and age), the answer is … maybe?