Cassidy Hutchinson: Why I Testified
Next year's election is not a vote for a Democrat or a Republican: It's a vote for the survival of our nation. Cassidy Hutchinson joins Charlie Sykes to discuss her break with Trump world, speaking truth to power, and steering herself back to the right side of history.
https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Enough/Cassidy-Hutchinson/9781668028…