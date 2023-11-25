Charlie Chaplin's Life in Exile

Chaplin in ‘The Great Dictator’ (MovieStillsDB)

This week, I’m rejoined by Scott Eyman, author of Charlie Chaplin Vs. America: When Art, Sex, and Politics Collided. We discussed the great silent star’s exile from America, how the press and the government conspired against Charlie Chaplin, the personal and professional perils of being prematurely anti-fascist, and why Buster Keaton seems to be more fashionable than The Tramp these days. If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to check out Scott’s book, available at all fine booksellers now. And please share it with a friend!

Hope you had a great Thanksgiving and that this podcast finds you safe and well in your travels.