Nov 25 • 48M

Charlie Chaplin's Life in Exile

Scott Eyman on his new book, 'Charlie Chaplin Vs. America'

 
0:00
-48:20
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to this podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Sonny Bunch
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Episode details
Comments
Transcript
Chaplin in ‘The Great Dictator’ (MovieStillsDB)

This week, I’m rejoined by Scott Eyman, author of Charlie Chaplin Vs. America: When Art, Sex, and Politics Collided. We discussed the great silent star’s exile from America, how the press and the government conspired against Charlie Chaplin, the personal and professional perils of being prematurely anti-fascist, and why Buster Keaton seems to be more fashionable than The Tramp these days. If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to check out Scott’s book, available at all fine booksellers now. And please share it with a friend!

Share

Hope you had a great Thanksgiving and that this podcast finds you safe and well in your travels.

Share