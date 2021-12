The way we work isn't working — fewer, more focused hours on the job can actually be more productive. And just because tech makes it possible to work at any time doesn't mean we should. Will the Great Resignation change our workaholic ways? Charlie Warzel joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

