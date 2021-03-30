China Hawks in Congress Are Putting Taiwan in Danger

Leading The Bulwark…

SHAY KHATIRI: There’s a smart way and a dumb way to bolster the island democracy.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's Bulwark Podcast, Mona Charen joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the GOP's response to COVID-19, how Trump-era officials are trying to spin their role in the botched response, and Cuomogeddon and the Chauvin trial.

Plus: Are depictions of Asian-Americans in media a controversy—or a nontroversy?

MORNING SHOTS: A Race Against Recklessness 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on the decline in church membership.

THE TRIAD: A Different Way to Reduce Gun Violence 🔐

JVL: Stop fighting about gun rights; start focusing on suicide prevention.

On this special members-only episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny, Peter and Alyssa use this Vulture list of great character actors as a springboard to offer up their own picks.

TOMÁŠ KLVAŇA: Better to speak softly and carry a big stick.

DAN KING: But Republicans have blocked congressional action, despite popular support for reform.

The mystery of North Korean “Ghost Ships.” A worthwhile watch to take a look into our planet’s hermit kingdom.

Dan Bongino’s ownership interest in Parler is disputed. Not that if, it existed, it would have been worth these days.

The “secret” history of Stouffer’s. It’s not so secret if you grew up in Cleveland, but a look at what inspired those red boxes in your grocer’s frozen section.

Texas Republican Poseurs… Maybe Texas is just an idea and people can code switch to pretend to be one. Let me try: No offense, y’all, but this ain’t my first rodeo. <tips hit> Ma’am.

Anything for a laugh. I remember exactly where I was when I heard Chris Farley died. I was delivering papers and it was announced on Cleveland’s “Jammin 92.3.” He was such a talent, and this documentary will make you think back fondly to his time in the spotlight, brief as it was.

Suddenly… Donald Trump loves Section 230! Weird.

Bill Kristol and… Alec Baldwin? Listen to the boss chat with the actor and bad orange man impersonator. It’s a fantastic listen. If you’re pressed for time, go to 27:30 to hear Bill talk about when Trump called him. TWS was a prank-oriented workplace.

The Race for a Vaccine. I’m a few days away from shot #2, and I hope you are, too. Biology was never my strong suit during my days as a student, so I was interested to watch this documentary on the Pfizer vaccine.

Should #Brands get in on April Fool’s? Another report that might suggest the answer is no.

Uh-oh. This doesn’t look good.

A U.S. Strategy for a Lonely Turkey… Amb. Eric Edelman and Gen. Charles Wald have this report on our erstwhile ally and where we can go from here.

FOX really has just become reality TV.

SkyNet is here. An Amazon delivery driver’s final laments before quitting.

