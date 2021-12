Hollywood shared its magic with China. Now some of 2021's biggest box office draws were Chinese films. With fewer American movies being shown there, Hollywood's confronting what creative freedoms it gave up to play in China. Author Chris Fenton joins guest host Sonny Bunch on today's episode.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher