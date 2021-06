On today’s Bulwark podcast, Benjamin Parker joins Charlie Sykes to discuss anti-anti-Chauvinism, and Berin Szóka joins to talk about Justice Thomas’s bizarre concurrence in a case that SCOTUS deemed moot.

