Conservative Fanboys

NICHOLAS GROSSMAN: The conservative cinematic universe is folding in on itself.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Elizabeth Neumann joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the threats of violence posed by domestic extremists, foreign meddling in elections, and the newly-formed Council on National Security and Immigration.

This week, Sonny is joined by Tom Shone, film critic for the Sunday Times, to talk about his recent book The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan.

CHARLIE SYKES has some thoughts about WAP.

JONATHAN V. LAST on the ballad of Greensill Capital.

TIM MILLER: The fact that Republicans have been calling Biden radical and senile tells us more about them than him.

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: His political experience and personal losses turned him—improbably—into the right man for this moment.

What the conspiratorial right is having to stoop to… Suggesting Joe Biden’s departure gaggles are green screen fakes. Up next, is the moon landing real? You won’t want to miss these #TruthBombs! Comical.

Senate GOP continues with the Dr. Seuss nonsense…

So, I asked the office of Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall about this. I wasn’t there, but it seemed like clear Dr. Seuss posturing. (It was.) What I wanted to know was this:

Why read "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish" when he has, as a Senator, full access to withdraw copies of any of these six titles from the Library of Congress? Of the six banned titles, has Senator Marshall read any of them, and if so, does he have a favorite? "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street"

"If I Ran the Zoo"

"McElligot's Pool"

"On Beyond Zebra!"

"Scrambled Eggs Super!"

"The Cat's Quizzer"

His office wrote back, he was reciting a custom poem using a Dr. Seuss book as a prop. Here is that poem:

One Mask, Two Mask, Red Mask, Blue Mask

Some have little stars, others wear them in their cars Say!

What a lot of masks there are. Many said it was not our fate

But after a short wait, we continue to vaccinate Our numbers continue to look great, great, great

It’s past time to open the state

But some just want to regulate. They say to follow the science

But instead they live in defiance Dinner at the French Laundry, now the governor’s in a quandary

The speaker went in for a blow out, then got on TV just to pout Oh me! Oh my! Oh me! Oh my!

It’s time to follow our creed, and simply lead. It’s all we the people really need.

Serious stuff.

Defector watched Louise Linton’s film so you didn’t have to… It’s something.

America is already great… A Baltimore restaurant owner drove up to Vermont to serve a loyal, longtime customer her favorite dish as a dying wish.

Gee, what happened? A time machine look back at the last time the GOP voted against awarding a Congressional Gold Medal. Yesterday, a dozen GOP lawmakers voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the Capitol Police who protected them, as WaPo reports:

The GOP lawmakers, many who said they objected to the use of the term “insurrectionists” in the resolution, are: Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Thomas Massie (Ky.), Andy Harris (Md.), Lance Gooden (Tex.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Louie Gohmert (Tex.), Michael Cloud (Tex.), Andrew S. Clyde (Ga.), Greg Steube (Fla.), Bob Good (Va.) and John Rose (Tenn.).

There’s a special place in hell for people like these, who would rather defend traitors than award heroes.

The plot of Muzzy will blow your mind. I always like needling my friend Olivier Knox about France, and today, I fell into a bit of a rabbit hole. I never watched the BBC language programming growing up, but the commercials were ubiquitous. The plot? Well, just you watch. It’s insane.

Peter Thiel and his friends… If you were a consultant for J.D. Vance, would this make you nervous, or happy?

Facts don’t care about your feelings, Marjorie… The conspiratorial firebrand Rep. from Georgia admits: “It really hurts to be called ‘antisemite’ or ‘racist.’” Boo, hoo.

Lauren Boebert’s origin story is absolutely bonkers. If you’re more of reader of sites that don’t deal with awkward / risqué topics, this story isn’t for you. But MEL Magazine does great work, and this is a curious read.

More Boebert weirdness… This answer is something:

Sounds a lot like something that rhymes with Drew Hanon!

The COVID Queen of South Dakota… Rolling Stone takes a deep dive into Gov. Kristi Noem, her response to COVID and her ambitions.

“Army won’t return medals to Green Beret Trump pardoned for killing suspected bomb maker.” Good.

Catching the phone scammers. Some things to be aware of if you’re older, or have friends or relatives who might be susceptible.

Hitchhiking the world’s deadliest train. A long adventure through the Sahara.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you tonight on the livestream. Questions? Thoughts? Ideas? Links? Drop me a line at: swift@thebulwark.com.

