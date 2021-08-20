Conservatives Need to Engage in Climate Policy Debate

Leading The Bulwark…

JONATHAN H. ADLER: Even if you believe that cataclysmic climate change is unlikely, the potential consequences are sufficiently grave to justify prudent action.

On today's podcast, Bill Kristol joins host Charlie Sykes to react to President Biden's Friday afternoon statement, and to discuss the possible outcomes of the fall of Afghanistan.

Beg to Differ is on vacation this week.

MORNING SHOTS: The Threat Within 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: The domestic terror threat is very real

TIM MILLER: Newsom's recall election is heating up.

Tim, Sarah, Mona, and Ben take your questions...

SONNY BUNCH: Why jam what would work as an original idea into a sequel box?

JIM SWIFT: He doesn’t believe what he’s saying, at least not all of it. And that’s sad.

ADDISON DEL MASTRO: Fading hopes of a fading pandemic.

SHAY KHATIRI: The fighting remnant of the Afghan armed forces is now coalescing—and is Afghanistan’s last hope.

SONNY BUNCH: Disney is starting to panic about access to China.

Happy Friday! My local weekly paper, INSIDE NOVA, had a wonderful op-ed from a writer named Al Alborn entitled “I found a dog that needed a home.” I’d link to it, but it’s not yet online. It’s about ongoing dog ownership and replacing deceased puppers with rescues. As I took out the trash and picked up the paper this AM, letting our Westie, Gus, out in the back, it hit home.

Because we’re about to foster a dog. As I’ve written here before, we’ve been trying to find a canine companion for Gus because after moving in 2019 to the exurbs from our high rise where he had many friends, Gus is lonely. We’ve had mixed results, as regular readers know, and in a few days, we’re going to take in a terrier / labradoodle (not sure) mix named Rusty for two weeks.

Al’s column opens:

"It's always the same with a rescue dog. You are never really sure what the dog will be like, how it will adapt, or whether it will fit in. You just know it is a dog that needs a home."

Amen. We’ll see if Rusty gets along with Gus, my wife and kids (and our nanny) and if he does, we’ll give him a forever home. If not, we’ll just work it out until we can get him into one. All dogs need a home. ^..^

A picture from Afghanistan… Courtesy of the USMC. I can’t imagine being in a situation where you’d hand an infant to a stranger, but that sadly has been happening over there. Let’s hope the infant and its family are reunified ASAP.

Enjoy prison. This is a sickening story of a disturbed individual, and we should all be glad she was caught.

Can we not? Allegedly, the gun makers are becoming increasingly embarrassed by their consumers.

Not good, if true!

Where does Ron DeSantis go to get his apology?

“You wanna talk about what a fool I am?” An Arizona election truther has a change of heart.

What it’s like being evacuated from Afghanistan… In The Washington Post, Susannah George details her escape.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here Monday. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

