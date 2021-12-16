Coups, Predictions, and the MAGAverse!

Recently at The Bulwark:

A.B. STODDARD writes: The Attempted Republican Coup Should Be the Democrats’ Leading Message.

We have clear evidence that many Republicans, and close allies of Trump, were alarmed by his state of mind and refusal to condemn the violence during the January 6 insurrection. And in light of all of this information, what have Republicans done? The worst among them are complicit and lying while the slightly less dangerous are still gaslighting Americans about the insurrection. From House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on down, Republicans are protective of Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, and all of Trump’s accomplices. They are contemptuous of accountability—refusing to even vote to hold in contempt witnesses who refuse to appear before the House—sacrificing their own institutional prerogatives to be alibis to insurrectionists. They have refused to disavow any of these revelations and they will not disavow whatever comes next. There will be no further defections.

Sarah, Tim, and JVL sit in for Charlie. Trump knows his supporters better than anyone around him. He knew they'd be fine with an insurrection.

CHRISTIAN THRAILKILL writes about ‘West Side Story’ and the American Melting Pot.

When originally adapted for film by Robbins and Robert Wise, many of the play’s spicier elements—greater violence and an explicitly attempted sexual assault, in particular—were removed. The film instead centered on the romance of Tony and Maria, using color and ballet to convey the brutality of gang violence that they couldn’t directly portray on film. It also had hope for a more assimilationist view of America, one reminiscent of the American melting pot ideal. Spielberg and writer Tony Kushner reinserted the rougher elements of the play in addition to changing the song structure to give the themes more nuance and resonance to modern audiences. The “Cool” number, for instance, is placed back in the first act, becoming a brawl between Tony and Riff in an attempt to stop the ill-fated rumble. This contrasts with the ’61 movie, where it is the means by which the Jets express their sorrow at the deaths at the rumble.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Best obituary ever? You decide…

My Holiday Guide… I love grilling, and as part of my ongoing series of gift ideas, I have some gift ideas for you if you have a friend or loved one who also loves grilling. I am meticulous before I purchase a grill. I research the heck out of it and sometimes have to wait years before I can pull the trigger. Here they are, in order of cost.

Every single one of these cooking devices is great. But it’s about knowing your audience. I’ve given you grills that are $50, $100, and ones that range between $200 and $400. If you’re spending more than $400 on a grill, you are either filthy rich or have no idea what you’re doing. And the best part? Virtually all of these grills are easily available between now and Christmas. You’re welcome.

‘Drunk Indians’ and bad sheriffs. A horrifying story in Idaho.

Delaware dodged yet another crazy… This, from failed Senate candidate Lauren Witzke, is something to behold.

Please and thank you. A new Nic Cage movie about… Nic Cage?

QAnon, Wayfair, and child trafficking conspiracies. A disheartening read.

Whoever fights monsters. A good new (free!) newsletter from my friend Scott English, who was once Chief of Staff for Gov. Mark Sanford.

