COVID Economic Relief: Go Big

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: Doing too little is worse than doing too much—so Democrats should use reconciliation to pass pandemic relief that’s serious.

On today's Bulwark Podcast, former Congressman Denver Riggleman joins Charlie Sykes to break down the GOP's disinformation problem.

MORNING SHOTS: Tucker Carlson and The Deep Lie 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: No, conservatives are not being "muzzled."

THE TRIAD: How to Destroy the Republican Party 🔓

JONATHAN V. LAST: Just do the popular stuff. This isn't rocket science.

KEITH OSMUN: COVID-positive inmates kept in moldy basements. Families left uninformed. Now most states aren’t making vaccinating inmates a top priority.

BRUCE GYORY: The words and deeds he’ll need to lead the country and build his coalition.

CHRIS TRUAX: Precedent and prudence are not on their side.

On the jukebox. If you have smart device, ask it to shuffle music by Zane Campbell. And then read this story. Just trust me on this.

Chris Stirewalt on the Arizona Call. A worthwhile read.

Trump’s Reckless ‘Stolen Election’ Talk Is The Reason He Should Be Impeached… At The Federalist, Kyle Sammin makes the case why Trump should be barred from further office for breaching the public trust.

Trump has committed no crime, but his actions are a breach of the people’s trust Hamilton and the Founders believed was a sacred, special thing. Those conservatives who trusted him in the first place should be the most interested in righting the moral wrong.

I think this is the first positive Federalist reference in the history of The Bulwark, I will say Kyle is a smart and good guy. Check it out.

I still remain very, very, very mad.

Enjoy Leavenworth you insurrectionists.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn Peddles a Different Kind of Trumpism in a Post-Trump World… At TIME, a good profile from Abby Vesoulis.

Christian Vanderbrouk on NPR… Talking about his recent Bulwark item.

More firings, please. Mark Joseph Stern on who Biden needs to fire.

Actually, A Censure Resolution For Trump In Addition To Impeachment Isn’t A Bad Idea… At HotAir, Allahpundit posits:

If they’re unwilling to go nuclear on Trump by voting to convict at trial, test them to see if they’re willing to shoot a spitball at him at least. It’s as simple as that.

GOP to stay neutral should Trump run again… From the AP. Good God. Could they be this dumb? (Don’t answer that.)

