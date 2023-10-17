(Photo by Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

Programming note: Joe Perticone is on the Hill today and will be out this afternoon with Press Pass where he’ll give you all the latest. Look for it in your inbox.

1. Crossing Jordan

This afternoon we will see whether or not Jim Jordan will be the next speaker of the House. Regardless of the outcome—I like his chances, but don’t love them—it is interesting to note how Jordan campaigned.

Steve Scalise was the #TeamNormal candidate for speaker and he conducted himself as such—trying to cajole and incentivize members of his caucus. The minute it became clear he could not win on a first vote, Scalise retired his candidacy.

Jordan, on the other hand, has been pushing for this vote from the moment he lost the internal caucus vote to Scalise. He wasn’t willing to take “no” for an answer when the caucus chose Scalise over him and after Scalise withdrew he wasn’t willing to take “no” for an answer when the caucus voted to say that they would not support him in a floor vote.

Instead, Jordan kept hammering members, demanding their loyalty, and making it clear that Fox was keeping a close eye on them.

There’s a lesson here.