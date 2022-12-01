Dec 1 • 39M
Dana Milbank: Even Kevin McCarthy Doesn't Trust Kevin McCarthy
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
If he can round up the support to be speaker, McCarthy is still going to have to fend off Trump trying to muck things up from Mar-a-Lago, as well members of his caucus threatening repeated no-confidence votes. Dana Milbank joins Charlie Sykes to preview the madness.